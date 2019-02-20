Mahlmann, Richard "Moose" Richard 'Moose' Mahlmann was born in Woodland, California, January 30th, 1950 and joined the Lord January 28th, 2019, surrounded by family after a nine year saga with Alzheimers. Raised by Shirley and Morris Mahlmann in the central valley town of Hanford, he was the first of their four children. Richard excelled in baseball, eventually joining the Minnesota Twins system as a pitcher in the early 70s. After a rotator injury, he returned to Fresno State earning a BA in Sociology. A gifted athlete, and irrepressible entrepreneur; 'Moose' located to Pasadena and in 1990 founded Mahlmann Media with his wife, Susan. His innovations expanded the company to northern and southern California as well as the Detroit area. No one was a stranger to the Moose. His lifelong friendships bonded on racquetball courts, sports events and golf courses. For 45 years, he and his fraternity buddies met annually for their golf retreat in Longbarn, Ca. At home by the fire or on his Easter Egg hunts in Laguna with his children and step-children, Rich included everyone and filled the holidays with croquette, putting and bocce ball contests, or scavenger hunts. Richard and Susan's Pasadena home was a good-hearted gathering place where Richard's welcoming nature bonded business, family generations and friends. Without exception, he found the best in everyone. He was deeply empathetic to others; never questioning their need for any gift God had given him. He was generous beyond measure and his friendships mirrored his union of the congenial and unvarnished with encouragement and respect. He is preceded in death by his father, Morris Mahlmann and wife, Larri Sue. Survived by his mother Shirley, children Mary Kathryn and Andrew Mahlmann, Andrea McEvoy Spero (Jason), Darren McEvoy (Anie), Morgan McEvoy and Ryan McEvoy; his siblings Bruce, Scott (Bea) Mahlmann, and Nancy Olcott (Mike), grandchildren; Ella and Maya Spero (Andrea), and Thea and Reagan Steers (Mary Kathryn), nieces and nephews and his wife, Susan. Donations can be made to Hospice, Five Acres, Friends in Deed and Services will be held at San Gabriel Country Club, Friday, February 22nd at 1:00PM. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00190150-image-1.jpg Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary