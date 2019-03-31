|
3/9/1926 - 3/7/2019 Captain Richard Twomey Gray, USN A native Pasadenan Dick passed gracefully after 93 years of bountiful life, service & family. A 2nd Gen Californian descended from England, Scotland & Ireland via PA, GA, TN, IA & MO then farmers in Pomona after the Civil War. Son of Herbert Anderson Gray (Albia, IA) & Helen Diller Twomey (Pomona). Married Audrey Ward Gray (Pasadena) had 3 sons Morgan, Stanley & Gordon & beloved Grandchildren Jordan & Erin. Brother to Beverly Lawrence (Pacific Palisades). Attended Pasadena public schools, PCC (Class President), Claremont, Harvard Grad School, US Army Airborne, US Armed Forces Staff College & US Naval War College. WWII Vet (Atlantic Destroyer); Korean War (Ready Reserves) & Vietnam. US Army Infantry Officer (2nd Div); Naval Air Reserve Fighter Squadron, Recipient Legion of Merit, Bronze Star "V", Air Medal "I; A Parachutist & Special Warfare Operator (UDT). Dick served @ China Lake NWC; as a Naval base CMDR & DARPA associate working in over 50 countries retiring a Navy Captain. Dick worked at NSF & at US Presidents Science Advisor. The Eastern Sierra/Mammoth was his playground, fishing, hunting and rock hunting with trips around US & to Alaska. A genealogist photographer and great friend. A true patriot who loved the USA and CA. "I lived a very good and very full life".
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 31, 2019