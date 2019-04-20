|
11/24/1925 - 2/14/2019 Richard (Dick) W. Evans, 93, of Manhattan Beach, CA., passed away at home on February 14, 2019. Richard was born on November 24, 1925 in Los Angeles , CA. to Ralph and Margaret Evans. He graduated from South Pasadena/San Marino High School in 1943 and then joined the Army/Airforce. In September 1949 he married the love of his life Gloria Gillmore Evans in Pasadena. Richard attended Occidental College. He was a member of the swim team and polo team and he held several school and conference swimming records in Middle Distance Freestyle events. He graduated from Occidental in 1950. Additionally, he received his master's degree from USC in 1961. He was an elementary school teacher for the El Segundo Schools and for LAUSD for 30 years. As a Science Specialist, he taught children how to grow things, long before it was popular. He joined the Lifeguards in 1947 and participated in many competitions. His favorite towers were 13th St in Hermosa Beach and he loved working a "double" at 22nd St in Hermosa Beach. He retired from the Lifeguards in 1995. After retirement he enjoyed spending time in his home in South Pasadena and was a docent at the Huntington Gardens in San Marino. He divided his time between South Pasadena and Manhattan Beach and after Gloria passed he returned to the beach. He was a true water man and took his last breath at his humble beach front home. Dick loved his wife Gloria and it is fitting that he passed on Valentine's Day. He is preceded in death by Gloria. He is survived by his son Brad Evans and his daughter Carolyn Gaines, their spouses Denise (Aubuchon) and Dick (Gaines), his granddaughter Suzanne Eanes and spouse Thomas (Eanes) and Suzanne's cousins Bob and John Kithkart who were like grandsons. There will be an internment at sea with a celebration of life planned in early June. Details will be posted on the Lifeguard Alumni website.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 20, 2019