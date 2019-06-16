|
July 11, 1926 - June 6, 2019 After a brief illness, Robert Alexander Sanders, passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 92. He was one of 8 siblings, and is survived by his sister, Betsy; his wife, Theresa; his 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on July 4th beginning at 2:00 p.m. For more information, please email scotttsanders@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Orange County .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 16, 2019