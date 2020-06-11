December 12, 1928 - May 19, 2020 Robert "Bob" Lucey, age 91, died on May 19, 2020 at home in Arcadia, CA. Bob is survived by his three children: Linda Lawliss of Boise, ID; Steve Lucey of Glendora, CA; and Laurie Awana of Bentonville, AR. Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Camrie, Brandon, Abby, Zoey, and Connor. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, and his twin brother, Richard Lucey. Bob was born in El Paso, TX to parents Litha Viola and Andrew Thomas. He graduated from Inglewood High School in the Los Angeles area and attended Pepperdine University and UCLA. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 with an honorable discharge in 1960. He was made a Senior Member of The American Institute of Industrial Engineers in 1968 and enjoyed a successful career in commercial property management for Security Pacific Bank until his retirement in 1989. Bob married Barbara Jean Hart in 1961. They adopted two children and had a third. While raising their children and enjoying a successful career, he also loved landscaping and gardening, DIY home renovation, dressing sharp, model railroading, cars, and serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bob joined the Church in his late 20s and was a devoted member his entire life. He held many leadership positions and callings, including ward clerk, teacher, and Bishop. He also served as a temple worker in the Los Angeles Temple in his later years. Bob loved spending time with his wife, watching sports, reading the paper, having root beer floats, creating a "secret" gnome garden for his grandchildren, supporting veterans charities, and going to train shows. The family will have a private graveside farewell June 12, 2020 with a memorial service to follow when larger gatherings are permitted. The family would like to thank dear friends and caregivers for the love, concern, and care he received these last few years.





