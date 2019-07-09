|
Feb. 7, 1940 - June 29, 2019 Robert "Bobby" (Bobby Bruin) Gilbert Gonzalez passed away on June 29, 2019. Bobby was born in Pasadena, California on February 7, 1940 to Crescensio and Josefa Gonzalez. On May 26, 1962 he married Lillian "China" Valadez. Together, they had 3 children and 8 grandchildren. Bobby worked as a Teamster truck driver for more than 30 years. In retirement, he worked for Cabot & Sons. He was a loving husband and a devoted brother, father, and grandfather. Bobby is survived by his wife Lillian, son Robert and wife Mary, daughter Angela, son Michael and wife Dina, 8 grandchildren, brother Danny Gonzalez, sister Virgie Trejo, and sister Fina Kaiban. A rosary and funeral mass will be held on July 11, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Pasadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 9, 2019