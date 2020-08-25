1/
Robert Hooter
03/16/1923 - 08/01/2020 Robert H "Bob" Hooter passed away at the age of 97 on August 1, 2020 in Yorba Linda, CA. He was born March 16, 1923 in Coeburn, Virginia. In 1939 his family moved to Baldwin Park, Ca where he went to Covina High School. He was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and after returning home met and married Betty Rhodes. They settled in West Covina where he and his brothers started their spray painting business, Hooter Bro's. Enameling. Bob had a fulfilling life shared by family and friends. He loved to travel, especially on cruise ships, fishing trips to Mexico, loved to sit in the sun with a can of Budweiser and was a lucky poker player. Bob is pre deceased by his wife Betty and is survived by his daughter Debra (Hooter) Hanock, son-in-law John Hancock and will be dearly missed. The viewing is Tuesday August 25, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with the funeral service on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier CA Brennon Gonzales 562-205-4680


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
5626990921
