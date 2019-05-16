|
|
Feb. 9, 1947 - May 8, 2019 Robert (Bob) passed away on May 8th in Glendora, CA. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as a teacher for over 45 years. He taught History & English to ESL students. As a high school student, Bob began volunteering as a youth sports coach at Kare Youth League. Bob loved coaching especially soccer. He continued coaching soccer at Rio Hondo Prep for 16 years and was a coach for more than 50 years. Bob is survived by his wife Susan, four children, and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at 11:30 A.M. at Rio Hondo Prep, 5150 Farna Avenue, Arcadia, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 16, 2019