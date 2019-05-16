Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary
200 E Duarte Road
Monrovia, CA 91016
(626) 359-5311
For more information about
Robert Coulter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Rio Hondo Prep High School, in Stivers Center
5150 Farna Ave
Arcadia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coulter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Coulter


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Coulter Obituary
Feb. 9, 1947 - May 8, 2019 Robert (Bob) passed away on May 8th in Glendora, CA. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as a teacher for over 45 years. He taught History & English to ESL students. As a high school student, Bob began volunteering as a youth sports coach at Kare Youth League. Bob loved coaching especially soccer. He continued coaching soccer at Rio Hondo Prep for 16 years and was a coach for more than 50 years. Bob is survived by his wife Susan, four children, and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at 11:30 A.M. at Rio Hondo Prep, 5150 Farna Avenue, Arcadia, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now