Robert Mannion Obituary
03/25/1928 - 03/11/2019 Robert Lewis Mannion, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at home with family in Mission Viejo on Monday, March 11, 2019. His witty personality and strong spirit continued to bless us with love and faith to the very end. He is survived by his children: Brad Mannion, Pam (Steve) Giali, and David (Amber) Mannion; 9 grandchildren: Sarah, Ryan, Melissa, Garrison, David, Braden, Benjamin, Thomas, and John; 2 great-grandchildren: Emma and Lyla; and two half-sisters: Donna Allgood and Linda Papke. After serving in the Navy at the end of WWII, he spent the next 50+ years painting houses in the San Gabriel Valley. In 2003 he retired to South Orange County to be closer to family. Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, wood working, electronics, doing crossword puzzles, and painting landscapes. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Through his faith in Christ his soul lives eternally. Until we see him again, his memory and spirit remain alive in the hearts of all those he touched.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 14, 2019
