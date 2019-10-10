|
|
June 15, 1926, Medina NY - Dec 18, 2018, San Pedro CA Son of Charles Clare Blauvelt and Marion Eloise Blauvelt (Higley); brother to Barbara Ellen; husband to Patricia Ann; father to William Allen, Susan Lee, and Robert Norton Jr; long term companion to Pamela; friend to many. A life filled with zest, good stories, mischief, purple glass, road dust, and a little fool's gold. In body or spirit we'll join him on one final hike in his beloved San Gabriel Mountains. We all loved you, Poops
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 10, 2019