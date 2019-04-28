|
|
Robert Paul Fry, M.D., J.D., 94, passed away in Aurora, Colorado on March 25, 2019. He was born in Naperville, Illinois on May 2, 1924. Bob was a former resident of Arcadia, California, where he raised his family. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Arline Saylin Fry who passed in 1983; his mother and father, John and Mabel Fry; and his brothers, John, Mark, James and William Fry. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan Landreth Fry; his children, Robert P. Fry, Jr. and wife, Susan; Cindy Fry Williams and husband, Gene; Eric J. Fry and wife, Patricia; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Bob loved his family! He was very proud of all of them, especially their shared faith in Jesus Christ. He and his family were former members of Sierra Madre Congregational Church. After graduating from high school, he drove to California with two good friends and worked on the docks in San Pedro, California until drafted in 1942 into the United States Army. He was assigned to a combat engineering battalion. At that time, the army assigned 35 men per battalion to become doctors or engineers. Many of his friends were killed in Normandy. He carried that burden for the rest of his life. He attended Georgetown University followed by medical school at Temple University in Philadelphia. By the time he graduated, the war was over. When the Korean War began, he enlisted in the Air Force as a doctor and served for two years. Dr. Fry practiced as an anesthesiologist in Arcadia, California in 1952. After thirteen years of practice he returned to school to pursue a law degree. He completed his J.D. in 1965 at the University of Southern California and then handled major medical malpractice cases until he retired in 1985. He was the only attorney to win a thalidomide case in the United States and helped many victims in England. In 1985, Dr. Fry married Susan Landreth. Most of their 33 years of marriage was spent in Colorado enjoying life in Vail and Aurora. They shared a mutual love of traveling, golf, college football, and time spent with family. Dr. Fry enjoyed hunting with close friends, sons and grandchildren and also running. He ran a half marathon at 85 and only stopped running at 91! Dr. Fry will be remembered for his amazing professional accomplishments, his encyclopedic knowledge, and his compassion for others. His life was a living example of his favorite Bible verse, John 14:1, when Jesus says, "Let not your hearts be troubled, Believe in God; believe also in me." Interment was held in Naperville, Illinois. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Christ Church of Sierra Madre, 170 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Dr. Robert P. Fry Memorial Fund #2855790 National Christian Foundation 650 Towne Center Dr., Suite 810 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 https://mygiving.secure.force.com/GXDonateNow?id=a0U0H00000ZQl0fUAD
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019