Oct. 14, 1941 - Oct. 31, 2020 Robert "Bob" Carl Schaefer, 79, passed away on October 31, 2020 after battling pulmonary fibrosis. Born on October 14, 1941 in Alhambra, Bob was born to his parents, William & Gratia (Humphrey) Schaefer. A kind and gracious man, Bob will be missed deeply by his family, friends and his entire community. As a boy, Bob grew up in Santa Ana and moved to Garden Grove where he graduated from high school in 1959. After finishing high school, Bob joined the Dept. of Forestry, then the US Army and spent time traveling the world, including being stationed in Germany during his service where he pushed himself, physically, during his trainings. His experience in the military continued to help shape Bob into the man that he would become, loving his country and learning how to be in service to his fellow man. After being discharged from the Army, Bob considered following in his father's footsteps by applying to work at the phone company. Simultaneously, Bob also applied to work with Southern California Edison Company. He was resolved to work with whichever utility contacted him first. When the call came from Southern California Edison, Bob set his mind and heart to doing an excellent job. He started as a lineman and worked tirelessly until he retired as a regional manager for the company after 32 years. Bob's motto was always to "learn as much as you can," which propelled him at every phase of life to grow, succeed and lead others. Throughout Bob's life, he had a passion for fitness and health. This passion served him well to keep him healthy and always "on the go" with work. But in retirement he decided to use this love for health as means to help others. He became a personal trainer and wanted to help others, particularly the elderly, with physical therapy and exercise. At the recommendation of his wife, Yolanda, Bob applied to work at the YMCA of Greater Whittier. Bob is described by his family as having worked in a career with Southern California Edison for many wonderful years, but when he joined the team at the YMCA he came alive in a new way serving in a vocation perfectly suited for this passionate man. Bob worked with the "Y" for 18 years before finally retiring as the Associate Executive Director. Bob had many dimensions to his life. He was an avid outdoorsman; loving hiking, fishing and camping. He was also active with his church congregation, Family Church in Whittier. He took great care of himself, physically, but also mentally & spiritually. His attitude was contagious and he always had a positive impact on people he would interact with throughout his days. He was larger than life. His family, friends and the communities he associated with are better off for having associated with him. Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Yolanda (Espinoza) Schaefer (married October, 1989); his children, Stacie Schaefer, Chris Schaefer, Ryan Schaefer and Erik Montelongo; eight grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Family Church in Whittier on 1/16/2021 at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier. White Emerson Mortuary 562-698-0304





