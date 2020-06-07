Nov. 9, 1934 - May 18, 2020 In loving Memory of Roberta Parrott, born November 9, 1934 in New Iberia, Louisiana. Resided in West Covina and Covina 50+ years. Went home to be with the Lord on May, 18, 2020. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Alice O'Flerity and Robert LeBlanc, sister Betty Foscalina, and grandson Daniel Hellmich. She is Survived by her 3 loving daughters, Sharon Parrott, Melinda Taylor (Mark) Roberta Guido (Seth), 12 beloved grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild on the way, along with several cherished relatives and friends. Rest in peace our Sweet and Beautiful Mother.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store