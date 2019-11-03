|
June 2, 1923 - October 29, 2019 Roberta June Ramsell, left us on October 29, 2019 after spending 96 years on earth. For the last year, she lived at St. Jude's Home in El Monte, California, where she was cared for with love and tenderness, and where she was always happy. Roberta leaves two daughters, Katherine Pearson, of Bishop, California, and Christine Alvary, of Utah, as well as nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Roberta also leaves two nieces, Margo Macartney of Bisbee, Arizona and Irene McDermott of Pasadena, as well as many, many friends. All Roberta's relatives lived out of state, and her dear friend, Barbara Hicks, provided a steady and valued support to Roberta in the years when she was unable to care for herself, which was deeply appreciated by the family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Leopold Urban and Josef Ignaz Urban, and her sisters, Tillie Macartney and Emily Jenkins. She worked as a secretary at Arcadia High School for many years, was the Guide of a Camp Fire girls troupe (a leader) from 1965-1971, and she volunteered at Holy Angels School while her daughters were students there. She has been active at Holy Angels Church for years, as well. After she retired, Roberta served as a docent at Eaton Canyon Nature Center for too many years to count, leading hikes with inner city school children, describing the vegetation, the animal and bird life, and the history of the San Gabriel Mountains, a role she cherished and enjoyed. She was a long-time member of the Sierra Club, an avid hiker, who went every week with a hiking group, and knew every inch of the mountains which were her back yard for most of her life. With the exception of the war years, 1941-1945, Roberta's entire life was spent in the San Gabriel Valley, primarily Arcadia and Monrovia, where her parents were among the earliest folks to settle. Roberta was born in Monrovia when there were still open fields. Her father, Josef Urban, raised chickens and had an egg route, delivering eggs in the area and as far as Los Angeles. Roberta was a member of the Arcadia Historical Society since 1987, a Friend of Arcadia Museum member since 2011 and a member of the Nature Center Associates of Los Angeles County. A funeral will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Church in Arcadia, California, with internment at Resurrection Cemetery in Montebello following. Roberta brought a generosity of spirit and love to all she did, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019