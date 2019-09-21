|
Feb. 23, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2019 Rudy Gomez, 91, was born in El Paso, Texas and resided in Highland Park, Pasadena, Temecula, and had just moved to San Marcos, CA. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, CA on Sept 10, 2019. Rudy is survived by his long time companions Carla Froehlich and Canella, son David Gomez and daughter-in-law Debbie Longe, daughter Sue Colasurdo and son-in-law Jerry, sister Ninfa Adkisson, sixteen nieces and nephews, three grandchildren Christopher, Thomas and Matthew, adopted granddaughter Jaely Carvajal, great-grandchild Zander, lots of cousins and many, many dear friends. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Chapel at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Memorial Mortuary at 200 E Duarte Rd in Monrovia, CA, followed by a gravesite service at 2 pm.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 21, 2019