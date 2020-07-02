Hayward, Rosemary "Rosie" November 4,1928 - June 11, 2020 Rosemary "Rosie" Hayward was born on November 4, 1928 to Helen and Frank Herman. She had 2 brothers Jim, and William (Bill). She was raised in Genoa, Ohio. She attended nursing school in 1947 and graduated in 1950 from Mercy Hospital in Toledo, OH. She then came out to CA to pursue a job at Methodist Hospital where she had met our father Erine Hayward by taking care of him in the hospital. She then went back home to Ohio and my dad went after her. They were married in 1953 in Genoa, OH at the church she attended growing up. Erine and Rosemary then came back to CA, and mom started working at St Teresita Hospital in Duarte, CA. Mom worked in so many different areas of the hospital and manor. Mom was such an inspiration to so many of her fellow nurses. Mom retired from St Teresita after 36 years of service. Mom then keeped herself busy with volunteering at the Senior Center, working the nurse station at Immaculate Conception Fiesta, playing with grandchildren, she played basketball, made cookies, played Lego's, got in the mud. Whatever the grandkids wanted she did. Mom has a big heart and a smile that was truly amazing. Mom has 6 children, Terry Hayward (Tucson, AZ), Bruce Hayward (Deceased), Michale Hayward wife Jennifer (Upland, CA), Timi Hayward wife Mary (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Thomas Hayward wife Nancy (Claremont, CA), and Sharon York husband Gale (Summerset, SD). Mom was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and she Loved them all. In mom's last years she resided at Sunlit Gardens in Alta Loma. Mom was surrounded by her loving family when she left this world to go back home to God. There mom was met by our father Erine, her parents, our brother Bruce and moms brothers Jim, and Bill. Douglas and Zook, Monrovia, Ca.





