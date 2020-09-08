Ruben RUIZ

RUIZ, Ruben entered into rest on August 15, 2020, he was 76 years old. He was born to parents Ignacia Puga and Pablo Ruiz on September 18, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas. He moved to California in 1962, married the late Linda Rodriguez and started their family. He worked as a furniture upholster, many years at Gunlocke Chair Company. He enjoyed telling the story of how Gunlocke made the chair that JFK used in the Oval Office in 1962. He loved telling many stories of all the fun and mischief he and his siblings had growing up. He was our mighty prayer warrior, always ready, at any time to help with an uplifting and inspirational prayer. He loved fishing, camping, Yosemite, playing his guitar, singing, dancing, and mariachi music. Many birthdays were spent at the Pomona Fair and The Red Lobster was his go to birthday dinner choice. He really enjoyed McDonalds breakfasts and fresh french fries. We will terribly miss his expertise and happy face during our Christmas "Tamale Day". We are so grateful that he took the time in the last few years to work closely with Ruby to teach her all of his tamale making secrets as we will so happily and proudly continue this wonderful and uniting tradition! And boy, he was known for his homemade, delicious menudo! He was young at heart with his movie preferences as he would wait in line for Frozen, Despicable Me and Disney movies. Being from Texas, of course he loved his Spurs and Cowboys! Five years ago at a New Years Eve dance he met Tina, they loved each other very much. She was very loving, caring and dedicated to him. We are so grateful that he had a loving, devoted companion by his side these last 5 years, we love you Tina. Ruben was the loving father of Brenda, Loretta and Ruby; caring father-in-law of Mel and John; devoted Papa of Eric, Lauren, Brian, Sarah, Sabrina, Faith and Ashley; and adoring Great Papa of Ayden and Ivanna. He was the loving companion of Tina. Beloved brother of Celia, Neto, Frank, Benito, Juan, Richard, Jesse, Hilda, and siblings preceded in death Epifanio, Samuel, Joe, Ronnie, Pablo. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. The patriarch of our strong, loving family will live on in us and will be greatly missed. Services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 1:30pm viewing, 2:00pm service at Rose Hills Memorial Park.





