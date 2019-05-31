|
March 15, 1926 - May 24, 2019 Ruby King Baker passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 93 at her home in Pasadena, CA. She is survived by her son, Joseph Christoper Baker, who spent 18 years at the LA Times as a sportswriter and a host of other loving family and friends. A memorial Service is being held today , May 31, 2019, at 11:30 A.M., at the Historic First Lutheran Church, 808 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104. Graveside service is at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood HIlls, Los Angeles, CA. Woods-Valentine Mortuary, Pasadena, directing. Since 1928
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 31, 2019