Pasadena Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woods-Valentine Mortuary
1455 N Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 798-8941
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby King Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

March 15, 1926 - May 24, 2019 Ruby King Baker passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 93 at her home in Pasadena, CA. She is survived by her son, Joseph Christoper Baker, who spent 18 years at the LA Times as a sportswriter and a host of other loving family and friends. A memorial Service is being held today , May 31, 2019, at 11:30 A.M., at the Historic First Lutheran Church, 808 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104. Graveside service is at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood HIlls, Los Angeles, CA. Woods-Valentine Mortuary, Pasadena, directing. Since 1928
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woods-Valentine Mortuary
Download Now