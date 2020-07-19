Russell W. Replogle, Jr. died peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Royal Oaks, a senior living community in Bradbury, California. Born on December 14, 1935 in San Gabriel, California to Russell W. Replogle, Sr. and Mary E. Replogle, Russell was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Roxanne Replogle Rousey. Russell spent his childhood in San Marino, California, and as an adult, he never strayed far from the area. Following his military service, Russell enjoyed a long and successful career as a general contractor, builder and home improvement designer. He was also a dedicated volunteer in helping to stage many art, musical and theatrical events in the Pasadena, Sierra Madre and Ojai, California communities, including numerous Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena Pops and Ojai Music Festival productions. After moving to Royal Oaks in 2010, his circle of friends widened, and he used his expertise to help the community with building improvement projects and the production of the Harvest and Arts Festival. Russell was known for his quiet and thoughtful demeanor, infectious laugh and kind and compassionate spirit. His life was well-lived and one that touched many people. There will be a celebration of Russell's life at a later date. Donations may be made in Russell's memory to the Pasadena Playhouse located at 39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101 (my.pasadenaplayhouse.org/donate/contribute1
) or the Pasadena Symphony and Pops located at 2 North Lake Avenue, Suite 1018, Pasadena, CA 91101 (pasadenasymphony-pops.org/give/individual-giving/
).