Baird, Ruth Ellen (Kahl) Nov 23, 1919 - Jun 1, 2019 With family at her side, Ruth quietly passed away under the recorded voice of her beloved husband, James Baird (1922-2001) singing The Lord's Prayer. She lived a beautiful life from beginning to end. Her faith in Christ continually supplied peace and joy in both stormy weather and happy skies. Ruth is the mother of five children, David Baird, Donald Baird, James Baird, Katharine Wills, and Barbara MacIntyre. She has 14 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her memorial on June 28, 1:00pm at Marwick Place, Monte Vista Grove Homes in Pasadena, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 16, 2019