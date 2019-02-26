|
December 11, 1924 - February 21, 2019 Ruth Joan Falk, a resident of Pasadena, California, passed away early February 21, 2019, at the age of 94, of natural causes. Ruth was born on December 11, 1924, in the Bronx, New York to Ethel and Isaac Levkin. She had two older sisters, Edith and Lillian, now deceased. Having skipped a grade, she graduated from Evander Childs High School a year early, majoring in business. In addition to being a cheerleader, she enjoyed her high school years as a "bobbysoxer," listening to Frank Sinatra and swing. She married Leo Falk at the end of World War II. They settled in Stamford, Connecticut, where they had three daughters, Jill, Arlene, and Iris. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper in various industries for many years. She and Leo retired to the Phoenix Arizona, where they lived for 20 years, making new friends and traveling. Almost eight years ago they moved to Pasadena, California to be closer to their daughters. After 67 years of marriage, Leo passed away at the age of 89. Ruth continued to remain active, doing morning calisthenics, playing mahjong and winning three Black Jack trophies from the independent living facility where she was domiciled. She will be missed by her three daughters, Jill Falk, Arlene Falk Withers, and Iris Falk, as well as her grandchildren Zach Withers and Hannah Withers.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 26, 2019