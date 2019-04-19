Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary
200 E Duarte Road
Monrovia, CA 91016
(626) 359-5311
For more information about
Sam Falzone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Falzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Falzone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sam Falzone Obituary
September 1, 1930 - April 8, 2019 Sam J Falzone (of Monrovia, CA) died peacefully from complications of a stroke on April 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Falzone; four daughters: Bernadette, Mary Lou, Cindy, and Diana; and five grandchildren: Kaia, Kyle, Grant, Laura, and Sandy. Sam was born in Chicago, Illinois to Biagio and Mary Falzone. Sam was well known in the travel and building/construction industries where he worked for more than 55 years. Sam was loved by all who knew him and left the world a better place for having been in it. He is sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on May 3, 2019 at Holy Angeles Church in Arcadia. Celebration of Life Reception will follow from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Please help us celebrate his life by wearing bright colors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the San Gabriel Humane Society. Live Oak Memorial Park Monrovia, California
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now