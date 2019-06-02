|
Sept. 17, 1944 - May 20, 2019 Sandra Brown Dickey of Sierra Madre, California passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born Sandra Halliburton Brown in Glendale, California on September 17, 1944. Her parents moved with her to Las Vegas, Nevada when she was very young. She attended the original Las Vegas High School, graduating in 1962. She attended the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and went on to become successful in her career as a Financial Controller with the Valley Hunt Club, and then ultimately retiring from the Oakmont Country Club about 19 years ago. Sandra had a deep and sincere love of the beach and the ocean, plants, gardens, animals, and all living creatures. Her passions were traveling the world to experience places and cultures, entertaining, gardening, and caring for her home in Sierra Madre, lovingly known as the 'Lil Red Shack'. In her later years, she also became enamored with kayaking with her son Steve. Her compassion for others and unselfish nature extended to her very active volunteer work with several non-profit organizations and causes, including the Friends in Deed Women's Room, and the Friends of the Sierra Madre Library, for which she tirelessly served in officer and board capacities. She dearly loved her family and friends. Sandra was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was known as a woman with a grand heart, filled with kindness, consideration, and benevolence. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Dickey, and her parents Francis Glenn Brown and Sara Halliburton Brown. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Walter Goodfellow and Brett Robert Goodfellow, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister Stephanie Jo Brown and countless loving extended family and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 25 E. Laurel Ave., Sierra Madre, California 91024, immediately followed by the Committal of her ashes in the church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Friends in Deed Women's Room in Pasadena, or to the Friends of Sierra Madre Library.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 2, 2019