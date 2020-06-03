Oct. 18, 1921 - May 15, 2020 Sara ("Dolly") Brady Shatford, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend, departed this life peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Pasadena, in the house that had been her home for over 90 years, with people who loved her at her side. Sara was brilliant, resourceful, creative, and endlessly curious, able to do a wide range of things very well. She was a talented painter in both oils and water-color; she was a good tennis player. She loved music and taught herself to play the piano. She was adept at household repairs, fixing plumbing and electrical problems as well as refinishing and re-upholstering furniture. She patched clothing so that an old sweater became a work of art. Sara was kind and loving and generous. She was also very funny, with a sometimes quirky view of the world. She enjoyed a good argument (or "discussion") on just about any topic, from politics to philosophy to art to science. She welcomed everyone into her home. There was always room at her table if you were hungry (although sometimes the food was odd because she found that following recipes was boring, and she enjoyed experimenting with new foods), and if friends or family needed a place to stay she would make room in the house for them. She was interested in other people. Whether it was a Russian scientist working at Caltech, a Japanese teacher on an exchange program, a Czech refugee, or a Mexican immigrant working his way through PCC, all were welcomed and enjoyed. She made friends everywhere from people walking down the street to her financial advisor to her tree surgeon. She valued all life and stories. She found each person interesting and engaged fully in any conversation. She wholeheartedly embraced everyone in her life and appreciated the intricacies of their stories and how they differed from hers. Sara was grateful. Although she had her share of personal tragedies, she always maintained that she had been blessed with a wonderful, happy life, with activities that she enjoyed and so many people whom she loved. Towards the end of her life she said she wanted to write letters to everyone, thanking them for making her life so wonderful, but her failing faculties prevented her from accomplishing this final project. Born in Keokuk, Iowa, Oct. 18, 1921, to Joseph Lajus Brady and Sara Barney Brady, Sara moved with her family, including her three older brothers, to Pasadena when she was still a small child. She attended Pasadena city schools, including the progressive experimental Grant School, through junior high, and graduated from Holton Arms, a boarding school in Washington, D.C. where her mother had been a teacher, in 1939. Following graduation she travelled in Europe with a cousin, and they were in France on Sept. 1, 1939 when Poland was invaded. She and her cousin fled across France to Le Havre ahead of the gathering storm, boarding the last civilian ship (S.S. Ile de France) to leave France before the formal declaration of war. During WWII she attended UCLA, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1943 with a degree in history. She also supported the war effort, working at Caltech on an aeronautical project, while her three brothers and her husband-to-be served in the armed forces. Sara married Walter T. Shatford II in January 1945, and, as Walter was known to say, like swans, they mated for life. They both admired and loved each other deeply. She had known Walter for over 10 years, as he was the best friend of her oldest brother. After the war, Walter pursued a career as a lawyer and also devoted much of his life to public service as a schoolboard member and Pasadena City College (PCC) trustee. The library at PCC is named in his honor. Walter and Sara had a daughter, to be followed by three sons, and Sara began a lifetime of caring for children, an activity she loved and found fascinating. Her own children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and children of friends, all loved her dearly. Sara earned a teaching credential at Cal State LA. She also pursued life-long learning, taking courses at PCC and participating in book groups. When her son Tom was diagnosed with schizophrenia, she became an advocate for the mentally ill and their families, helping to found the local San Gabriel Valley chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill (now National Alliance on Mental Illness). She served as president of the chapter in 1988, and was active for many years in suggesting and working on the many initiatives of the chapter. Her husband Walter participated with her, providing legal expertise. She subscribed to medical journals and attended conferences, always trying to find information that would help her son and others. Preceded in death by her husband Walter T. Shatford II after 64 years of marriage; by her sons Walter T. Shatford III and Thomas B. Shatford, and by her brothers, Thomas F. Brady, Joseph L. Brady, and David K. Brady. Survived by her daughter Sara S. Layne and her son Russell A. Shatford, by her grandchildren Walter T. Shatford IV and Sally M. Shatford (Nick Bernstein), by sisters-in-law Turalu Brady and Eva Brady, by brother-in-law Henry Shatford, by nieces and nephews for whom she was a favorite aunt, and by many many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sara's memory may be made to the Pasadena City College Foundation for the Walter T. Shatford Scholarship. Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is yet planned.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store