Sheri Bradsher n‚e Stellburg, of Los Angeles, California, passed away at home, peacefully, surrounded by the love and presence of her "framily", on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Despite a four-year battle with cancer, Sheri truly had a zest for life, and lived her life full of joy, with laughter, and she brought light and love to everyone she met. Sheri was born February 27, 1957, in Bellflower, California, to Ray Stellburg and Sharon Shannon. She married the love of her life and best friend, Dr. Julia E. Bradsher, two times in their 13 years together. They had a spiritual wedding before God, friends, and family in Novato, California, on March 7, 2009. Then, 4 years later, they were able to legally marry in Palm Springs, California, on November 3, 2013. Sheri is survived by her wife, Julia, her brother Rick (Diane) Hahn, of Long Beach, California, brother Gary (Bridgette) Stellburg, of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, sister Darci (Mike) Sargent, of Sun City West, Arizona, nieces Lea Hahn, Nicole Sargent, Riana Stellburg, and nephew Joshua Sargent. She is equally survived by numerous friends who loved her dearly and were part of her "framily". Sheri will be deeply missed by her fur babies, Cali and Zorro. Sheri held numerous job roles and positions throughout her life. She had a great entrepreneurial spirit. At the young age of 12 years old, she placed handwritten note cards in mailboxes surrounding her childhood home where she advertised doing odd jobs such as a dog walker, babysitter, and housecleaner. All of this to be able to pay for her horseback riding. She had a 20-year career in the medical field, primarily as a nurse's aide and surgical instrument technician. She was also a Senior Airman in the Air Force Reserves and served as a medic. Her career culminated as an insurance advisor as she had a great passion for helping people with life planning. Sheri was a passionate world traveler and loved to go dancing, attend theater, and Broadway musicals. Sheri and Julia visited almost every continent and had several "Broadway Week" trips to New York. Sheri loved the Lord and displayed it in her everyday life. Sheri and Julia are members of the San Marino Community Church. A private service was held with "framily" on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A dance party and celebration of Sheri's life will be held on a future date in the Fall. The family has established The Sheri Bradsher Memorial Fund, established at Huntington Medical Research Institutes in Pasadena, California, to support scientific, community, and employee education. Donations can be made to HMRI at 686 S Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105 https://hmri.org/give-now/ Sheri's life is best summarized by a quote from Wayne Dyer, "When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It's to enjoy each step along the way."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jun. 18, 2020.