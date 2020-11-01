Feb. 10, 1926 - Oct. 25, 2020 Shirley Betz Suter, aged 94, passed away peacefully last Sunday, Oct. 25, at her home in Sierra Madre. She is survived by her second husband, Bill; daughters Karen Coxwell, Kristin Reis, and Kathryn Riley; son, Richard Betz; grandchildren Alex Reis, Meghan Clark (Scott), Josh Coxwell (Sandy), Erinn Rosendahl (Adam), and Brian Riley; and four great grandchildren. A graduate of Middlebury College, as a young woman she chaired the Little Hoover Commission in New York City. After moving to California with her first husband, she spent her working life as a schoolteacher. An avid bridge player, Shirley was a Silver Life Master, and, at age 88, met her second husband at the bridge table, with whom she spent happy years for the rest of her life. Douglass & Zook Monrovia, CA 91016





