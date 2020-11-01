1/1
Shirley Betz Suter
1926 - 2020
Feb. 10, 1926 - Oct. 25, 2020 Shirley Betz Suter, aged 94, passed away peacefully last Sunday, Oct. 25, at her home in Sierra Madre. She is survived by her second husband, Bill; daughters Karen Coxwell, Kristin Reis, and Kathryn Riley; son, Richard Betz; grandchildren Alex Reis, Meghan Clark (Scott), Josh Coxwell (Sandy), Erinn Rosendahl (Adam), and Brian Riley; and four great grandchildren. A graduate of Middlebury College, as a young woman she chaired the Little Hoover Commission in New York City. After moving to California with her first husband, she spent her working life as a schoolteacher. An avid bridge player, Shirley was a Silver Life Master, and, at age 88, met her second husband at the bridge table, with whom she spent happy years for the rest of her life. Douglass & Zook Monrovia, CA 91016


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 1, 2020
I met Shirley at The Bridge Center in Arcadia. Although I am a novice player, she was always a gracious opponent who was such a master of the game. It was always a delight to play against her to see how well I could do. She will be missed. Chris Atkinson
Chris Atkinson
Friend
October 29, 2020
You will always be with your family and friends in spirit. What a wonderful life and legacy for future generations to come.
Daphne Santa
October 29, 2020
Shirley was simply class and elegance personified..I was her neighbor for many years and every encounter we had was a distinct pleasure...from the smallest passing each other on an average day to some of the deeper conversations we had , it always left me with a smile and feeling that the world could be more between people, if we all could only carry ourselves with the grace and kind dignity of Shirley. After her husband Art passed, I was more than honored to be let into her special day of grieving as she laid him to rest. Her children are all such wonderful people whom she obviously had so much pride and love for..each such a strong reflection and living legacy of unique aspects of who Shirley was as a whole. It was simply amazing to watch her live story with her second husband Bill and to hear of all their amazing travels and adventures together..what a story to find a partner at that point in life and to be able to live your dreams and keep evolving and searching with a best friend...I can tell you..it was quite an inspiration to me in so many deep ways...When I heard of her passing I could truly only smile at what a life she had lived...soaking everywhere last drop of what it had to offer and leaving so many legacies behind her as she passed to her next destination...a beautiful woman who made everything just a bit more stunning..
Vincent Riverside
Friend
