Shirley was simply class and elegance personified..I was her neighbor for many years and every encounter we had was a distinct pleasure...from the smallest passing each other on an average day to some of the deeper conversations we had , it always left me with a smile and feeling that the world could be more between people, if we all could only carry ourselves with the grace and kind dignity of Shirley. After her husband Art passed, I was more than honored to be let into her special day of grieving as she laid him to rest. Her children are all such wonderful people whom she obviously had so much pride and love for..each such a strong reflection and living legacy of unique aspects of who Shirley was as a whole. It was simply amazing to watch her live story with her second husband Bill and to hear of all their amazing travels and adventures together..what a story to find a partner at that point in life and to be able to live your dreams and keep evolving and searching with a best friend...I can tell you..it was quite an inspiration to me in so many deep ways...When I heard of her passing I could truly only smile at what a life she had lived...soaking everywhere last drop of what it had to offer and leaving so many legacies behind her as she passed to her next destination...a beautiful woman who made everything just a bit more stunning..

Vincent Riverside

Friend