Feb. 19, 1933 - April 3, 2019 Rev. Stanley Wade Lewis, Sr. of Shreveport Louisiana passed away April 3, 2019. He was the pastor of the historic Friendship Baptist Church from 1972 to 1994. He is survived by his grandson, Zaid Shaakir Lewis; 2 great grandsons Zaid Shaakir Wright and Za'Mari Shaakir Davis; goddaughter, Brandy Autry (Flo-Jo); daughter-in-law, Janice Lee Lewis; brother, Melvin (Jean) Lewis; 6 sisters, Dorothy Merriweather, Bertha Merriweather, Zenobia Thomas, Tannie (Al) Bradley, Joyce Miller and Gay (Lawrence) Square: and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorial Service 11:00 A.M., Saturday. April 27, 2019, New Revelation Missionaray Baptist Church, 855 N. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91103 . 1928
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 25, 2019
