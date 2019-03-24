|
Aug. 20, 1930 - Feb. 10, 2019 Steve Rocci Salardino, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on the of the morning on February 10th. Steve was born at home in Roseville, California on August 20,1930, to Anna Merlino Salardino and Steve Joseph Salardino and grew up surrounded by his many aunts and uncles. He excelled in athletics at Roseville High School (class of 1948), making the track team by accident while running back from baseball practice. He earned his BA from Sacramento State University. Steve was a resident of South Pasadena since the early 1960's and spent his career in the moving and storage industry of Southern California. He worked for Farley Brothers, Bekins, Global Van Lines and retired as General Manger of Data Transportation. It was at Pasadena's Farley Brother's that he romanced Terry, and she became the love of his life. Marrying in 1964, they were happily married for 54 years. Steve was an avid golfer and since retiring spent most of the last 20 plus years on the golf course especially enjoying Azusa Greens and San Dimas Men's Clubs. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Huntington Hospital, supporting his grandchildren's school and their sporting events, traveling and listening to Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson. What Steve loved and lived for the most of all was his family including his wife, Terry, his two sons, Steven (Helki) and David (Paige), and his beloved grandchildren, Mia and Tanner. He was a dedicated and supportive family man, incredibly proud of the contributions and achievements, big or small, of his wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandkids. A calm, generous, ageless, and humble person, Steve gave strength, spirit, and well-being to all who knew him, with a twinkle in his eye, a chuckle, and a warm embrace. He was a gracious host, a classy jokester, and a shoulder to lean on - always there when needed. While his passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew him, the memory of his smile will shine and he will forever guide us and be our role model of how to live and love. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Annette, and husband George Belloumoni. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his nephew Michael (Celeste) Belloumoni, his niece Karen (Bill) Coggin and families, cousin David (Susan) Mirtoni, and their children Christine and Matthew and families and his brothers-in- law Steven, Richard and Kevin Bohn and families. The Salardino family is extremely grateful to the ALS Association for the immense support and equipment provided this last year. Golden West Chapter. P.O. Box 565 Agoura Hills, CA 91376 www.alsagoldenwest.org.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019