July 11, 1927 - May 4, 2019 On May 4th 2019, Stuart Bruce Elliott died at age 91 in Palo Alto, California. Stuart was a professor of physics for three decades at Occidental College. He also spent many happy hours playing early music, folk dancing, honing his impressive linguistic skills, and spending time with friends and family. Stuart grew up in Piedmont, California. After completing his military service, Stuart studied physics at Stanford University where he met his future wife, Lyn, at a folk dance. After completing his PhD, Stuart taught for four years at Kenyon College in Ohio. In 1960, Stuart moved his family to Southern California so he could join the faculty at Occidental College. During retirement, Stuart and Lyn were active with the Pasadena Sister Cities Committee. They traveled widely and opened their Altadena home to international visitors. In 2010, Lyn and Stuart moved to share a home in Palo Alto with their daughter and her family. Stuart is survived by his wife, Lyn, of 65 years, brother, Carter (Linda) of San Jose, son, Steve (Dawn), of Prescott, Arizona, daughter, Claire (Doug), four grandchildren; Scott (Andrea), Heather, Nolan and Lara, two step grandchildren; Adrienne and Felicia, and two great grandchildren; Robin and Julian. A remembrance celebration will be held on Sunday, August 25th 2019 at the Lucie Stern Community Center in Palo Alto from 10:30 to 1:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity or the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 23, 2019