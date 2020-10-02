1/
Teague Penberthy Maiya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teague's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maiya Teague Penberthy Maiya Teague Penberthy, 94, died at her home September 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Paul Penberthy, Jr., with whom she had three children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her family and friends gave her great joy and she was dearly loved. She lived her whole life as a constant friend of art, music, and education. She was also a life-long fan of tennis. Her hospitality, graciousness, elegance, and understated wit will be sorely missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved