Ted M. Lilley passed away at the age of 95 on April 3, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Ted was born on February 3, 1924, in Burbank, California, to Francis and Adele Lilley. He was reared in Pasadena with his older brother Forrest. In 1943 he entered the U.S. Army and served in the 69th Infantry Division that saw combat in the Rhineland and Central Europe during World War II. In 1950, he graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in accounting. He also received a commission in the Air Force Reserve and later retired as a major in 1974. Living in South Pasadena and later in San Marino, he worked as an accountant for several firms until retirement. He then began a second career as an associate of H&R Block's executive tax service in Pasadena. Ted was a master mason of the South Pasadena Masonic Temple. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Betty Davidson. He often remarked that was the best thing he ever did. They were married until her passing in 2000. Ted is survived by his son, Scott P. Lilley, and grandson, Scott R. Lilley. Cremation is to be handled by the Neptune Society. A memorial service will scheduled at a future time and date at Riverside National Cemetary.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019