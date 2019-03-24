Home

Thelma Petersen Gerlach passed away February 12, 2019 at Royal Oaks Manor in Bradbury, Ca. She was a long-time resident of Altadena and La Canada, Ca. Her husband Walter predeceased her In 1964. Thelma is survived by her daughter, Kathleen "Cookie" Kulper (Gary), her son, Larry Gerlach (Ginny) and her son, Walter Gerlach Jr. (Jo). Her daughter Diane Gerlach Low (John) passed away in 2015. Thelma had six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Bede Church in La Canada, Ca. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019
