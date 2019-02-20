|
Thomas A Fox passed away January 26, 2019. Tom lived his life with honor, meaning, depth, engagement, and hope. He cared greatly for the idea of service and comradeship. His family meant everything to him. At his peaceful passing he was surrounded by family, a community of friends and neighbors who all had brought him great joy. He was grateful for the amazing care he received from Dr. Jeffrey Denham, The Huntington Hospital and Hospice Care. Tom began his paramedic career at # 41 in the old Fire Department where he worked on prehospital care before the emergency department at Huntington Hospital came into being. He became Pasadena's Chief of the Paramedics from 1962-1992. Tom created the EMSResere program within the Fire Department that has continued to serve the Pasadena community with thousands of volunteer hours of service. In retirement he became involved with others in providing low cost housing for the Pasadena Community. He had fond memories of being the President of the Pasadena Casting Club, being president of the Hear Center board, The Pasadena Radio Club, and he was always a voracious reader. A Memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church Chapel on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019