1938 - 2019 Tom Turner lost his valiant battle to cancer on August 30th 2019. Tom was born and raised in Hollywood, California. He graduated from John Marshall High School in the summer of 1956. After high school Tom joined the Air Force, and he was stationed for 18 months in Greenland. Later he was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. Upon returning home from the Air Force Tom started working for a manufacturing company in Culver City. Tom eventually ventured out and started a business as an independent manufacturing broker for several years. In 1990 he bought his own manufacturing company. Tom was a successful businessman, and he retired in 2001. For many years Tom was an avid and accomplished tennis player and golfer. He loved USC football and during football season his articles about their performance were often published in the Orange County Register or the L.A. Times. Tom had a fine sense of humor that was appreciated by many, and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Inge, his daughter, Christine Angelyn Kemby, his son in law, Donald Charles Kemby, his two grandchildren, Cody Garrett Kemby, Kendall Eleisse Kemby, and his sister, Mary Angelyn Turner. Tom was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Henry Turner, his mother Angelyn Robbins Turner, his brother William Charles Turner, and his son, Darrin Gilbert Turner. There will be a private family service held to honor Tom's life. O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 28, 2019