More Obituaries for Thomas Gunther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gunther

Thomas Gunther Obituary
July 1, 1947 - February 5, 2020 Thomas John Gunther passed away at his home in Pasadena on February 5, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1947 to parents Sylvan & Marie Gunther at California Hospital in Los Angeles. He attended Northrup and All Souls Elementary Schools in Alhambra and later graduated high school from Don Bosco Technical Institute in Rosemead. Tom served in the United States Air Force as a Weather Observer and went on to graduate from California State University Los Angeles with a degree in English. He married his wife at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Temple City and his son was born in Arcadia. Tom went on to work for Rockwell (later Boeing Company) in Anaheim and Huntington Beach for 35 years as an electrical engineer. He was an avid car enthusiast and motorcyclist, ham radio operator N6TG, geneologist and beer & chocolate chip cookie aficionado. He is survived by his wife, Catherine and his son, Colin. A memorial mass will be held on February 21 at Saints Felicitas & Perpetua Church in San Marino at 10:30 am.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020
