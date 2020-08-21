5/31/1948 - 8/2/2020 Thomas (Tom) Oakley Mackey III was born May 31, 1948 in Whittier, CA. He peacefully passed away on August 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas O. Mackey Jr. and survived by his mother, Louise N. Mackey, children Janine (Bill) Zornes and Michael Mackey; granddaughters Kyla and Morgan Zornes; sisters Erin (Mike) Johnson and Neala (Tim Hopkins) Mackey; nieces Maegan Crawford and Lauren Johnson and nephew Neils Johnson, and his dear friends Irene Reid, Jorge, Sally, Jacob, and Justin Martinez. Tom loved animals and took in many stray dogs and cats. He had a passion for gardening, cooking, and his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers. His faithful German Shepherd, Lucas, passed away just 15 days prior to him. He graduated in 1966 from La Habra High School and served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman, leaving as a sergeant. He worked many years for Union Oil Company and as an independent contractor. Tom was retired after 20 years as an operating engineer at Coffelt. He was a longtime member of La Habra Moose Lodge and was well known and had many friends in the La Habra/East Whittier community. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. MACKEY





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store