Thomas Walter Gerfen
1939 - 2020
Aug. 25, 1939 - May 15, 2020 Thomas Walter Gerfen, born August 25, 1939 in Pasadena, CA, passed away May 15, 2020 in La Verne, CA. Tom attended Citrus College in 1957 and worked with the school newspaper. In 1959, he graduated and transferred to CSULA, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the US Navy and retired as a Naval Commander from the active reserves. Later, he taught full-time as a computer instructor at Citrus College. He was passionate about supporting veterans and funded five scholarships to help them. He served as president of the Citrus Alumni for 38 years and was honored with the Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award. Tom is survived by his brother, Richard, and nephews, Bryan and Nathan. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and the many he worked with and supported throughout the years.


Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 24, 2020
Rest in Peace Tom, your friend Joan Madsen from the Tournament of Roses.... I will always remember your Big smile and your numerous stories.
Joan Madsen
Friend
May 24, 2020
Rest in Peace, Shipmate. May your soul be deposited in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.
MOSES D ALSTON, LCDR, USN(Ret,) Mustang
Served In Military Together
May 24, 2020
We send our prayers to the Gerfen family. My parents Jim and Judy Tubbs graduated with Tom from Monrovia High School, Class of 1957 and worked on their reunion committee for many years. I had Tom as a computer instructor at Citrus College.
Brint Tubbs
Friend
