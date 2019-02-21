|
|
Mr. Timothy D. Jackson passed away February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by his three loving children Timothy Jackson II, Timisha Adams (Antonio) and Tyra Jackson. Ex-wife Dianna Jackson; three sisters, Shyree Kennedy, Fanny Jackson, and Ashlynn Duncan; two brothers Derek and Lee Jackson; Mother Sylvia Kennedy, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Services are at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 New Revelation Baptist Church 855 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA. Woods-Valentine Mortuary Pasadena Directing Services. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00190300-image-1.jpg,WL00190300-image-2.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 21, 2019