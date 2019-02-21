Pasadena Star-News Obituaries
Woods-Valentine Mortuary
1455 N Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 798-8941
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Revelation Baptist Church
855 N. Orange Grove Blvd.
Pasadena, CA
Mr. Timothy D. Jackson passed away February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by his three loving children Timothy Jackson II, Timisha Adams (Antonio) and Tyra Jackson. Ex-wife Dianna Jackson; three sisters, Shyree Kennedy, Fanny Jackson, and Ashlynn Duncan; two brothers Derek and Lee Jackson; Mother Sylvia Kennedy, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Services are at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 New Revelation Baptist Church 855 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA. Woods-Valentine Mortuary Pasadena Directing Services. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00190300-image-1.jpg,WL00190300-image-2.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 21, 2019
