|
|
January 7, 1942 - February 1, 2020 Hughes, Tony L. Hughes passed away February 1, 2020, he is survived by his wife Betty Hughes, daughter Tanya Morris (Wade), two sons Andre ( Michelle), Sean Hughes, three Bros., four Sisters, six Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren. Visitation today Feb. 12, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Woods-Valentine Chapel, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,Pasa., Services Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at 11:00am, Altadena United Methodist Church, 349 W. Altadena Dr., Altadena. Interment Private, Woods-Valentine Mortuary Directing, Pasadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020