Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woods-Valentine Chapel
1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Altadena United Methodist Church
349 W. Altadena Dr.
Altadena, CA
Tony L. Hughes


1942 - 2020
Tony L. Hughes Obituary
January 7, 1942 - February 1, 2020 Hughes, Tony L. Hughes passed away February 1, 2020, he is survived by his wife Betty Hughes, daughter Tanya Morris (Wade), two sons Andre ( Michelle), Sean Hughes, three Bros., four Sisters, six Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren. Visitation today Feb. 12, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Woods-Valentine Chapel, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,Pasa., Services Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at 11:00am, Altadena United Methodist Church, 349 W. Altadena Dr., Altadena. Interment Private, Woods-Valentine Mortuary Directing, Pasadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020
