January 1, 1927 - March 6, 2019 Born Wilma Lee Sheets and raised in Fresno, CA, Trudi called Pasadena home for 60 years. There on Linda Vista Ave., she raised her children Pamela Lee Coker and Tracy Drake Coker. After divorcing their father, she married the love of her life, Norman Bradley who preceded her in death by five years. Trudi was a high school English teacher at Mark Keppel High in Alhambra for 23 years. She could often be seen with red pen in hand, ready to correct any essay or poem. After she retired, she put her love of learning and organizational skills to work by helping the Pasadena Area Liberal Arts Center (PALAC) create adult programs, field trips and newsletters. Blessed with long healthy lives, Trudi and Norman travelled to 58 countries often with their dear friends Ken and Ellie Olson of San Gabriel. They also frequently visited their 6 children, 7 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren in San Diego, San Clemente, Laguna Beach and Cayucos. Their descendants have happily shared in their love and laughter for 50 years. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019