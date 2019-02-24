|
Aug. 18, 1941 - Feb. 8, 2014 It's hard to believe it's been almost five years since God came down and took you to your final resting place. It was a miracle to have you by my side as you survived cancer for sixteen years, never complaining, always bright and smiling, while enduring the ravages of the disease. You were a true inspiration to all; family, friends, doctors and strangers you met along your journey. After the visits and phone calls stopped, I was left with the sadness and loneliness of not having you by my side, after 43 years of extraordinary love and companionship of a man of charm, grace, intelligence and decency. You were my role model of what a man should be, but so seldom attains. I will love you forever. Catherine"
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019