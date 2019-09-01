Home

Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
Vicki Wilder
Vicki Wilder Obituary
Aug. 27, 1941 - Aug. 25, 2019 Vicki Wilder passed peacefully Aug. 25, just two days shy of her 78th birthday. Vicki leaves sons Andrew and Brett, sister Ellen, and several loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Brooklyn-born Vicki lived in Queens and Syosset, NY, before moving to California; she spent her final months in Richmond, VA. Vicki was artistic and open-heartedand her small frame housed a larger-than-life persona. She put her creativity to work over many years in retail display, and her giving spirit expressed itself through volunteer work at Human Resources School in Albertson, NY, and the Humane Society of Pasadena. Vicki welcomed a diverse collection of friends and acquaintanceseach benefitting from the accepting and joyful presence she extended to all. A memorial is being planned for the near future.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 1, 2019
