1-22-1924 - 6-23-2019 Born in Los Angeles, Victor grew up in South Pasadena. He graduated from South Pasadena High School in 1942, where he was a great baseball and track athlete. He was a World War II veteran and was stationed in India for 2 years. Returning from the war he married Anne Fiumara in 1946. In 1952, after their daughter Cynthia turned 3 years old, they moved to San Marino and lived in the same home for 67 years. He owned Fazzi's Fancy Foods in Hollywood for 38 years. Then, for the next 10 years, he worked in wholesale for Valley Foods as a Sales Manager. These were some of the most joyful years with much traveling around the US. After retirement he took up golf at the age of 70. He was a member of Holy Family Church in South Pasadena and was Head Usher for a number of years. He was a great father and a great grandfather and family was very important to him. He is survived by his wife Anne, daughter Cynthia Fazzi Plummer, son-in-law Ron, two grandsons, Ian Fazzi Plummer and Brandon Scott Plummer, niece Marlene Fazzi Puccinelli, and nephew Roy Fazzi. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Josephine and Oreste Fazzi and his brother Umberto Fazzi. A graveside service was held at the Good Shepard Catholic Cemetery in Huntington Beach on June 29th. A Memorial Service will be held later in the summer.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 7, 2019