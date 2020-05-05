Dec. 24, 1935 - April 24, 2020 Victor Padilla, (Gordy) long time resident of Baldwin Park, was born on December 24, 1935 in San Francisco, CA to Eugenio and Angela Padilla, the third of ten children. He grew up with five brothers, and four sisters and often delighted family and friends with stories of his youth, growing up in SF during the Second World War shining soldiers' shoes, fishing off the docks, and riding cable cars all over the city. He served two years in the US Army 1954-1956 stationed in Bad Kissingen, Germany and traveled through Italy, Switzerland, and Austria. He would later dedicate 45 years of service to American Legion Post 241, serving as Commander, Historian and in other capacities. He was also a valued member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and AM Vets. Victor met his wife, Carole Fordham, in Monterey Park, CA. They married and soon purchased their Baldwin Park home in 1966 and enjoyed raising their two children. Victor pursued a career as a Mechanical Engineer, working for Boeing on various aircrafts and technology that we use today. He was also an accomplished artist and used those skills often, most notably to assist in future city development projects which were displayed and awarded at the Los Angeles County Fair. His artistic talents brought him deep joy both professionally and as a hobby. Victor was an active member and volunteer at the Julia McNeil Senior Center for over 20 years after retiring from Boeing. His dedication to his fellow seniors led to his 2011 nomination as City of Baldwin Park Senior of the Year. He was honored at the 10th Annual Older Americans Recognition Ceremony held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and was awarded Certificates of Recognition by Congress, the CA State Legislature, and the County of Los Angeles. A life long fan of Las Vegas, he spent many happy days enjoying his favorite casinos. He loved playing the Keno slot machines and later became fond of bingo playing every Friday with his friends at the Covina Senior Center. At any event, If there was an opportunity to dance, Victor was on the floor dancing. He never forgot birthdays, and his Christmas cards were always the first to arrive each year. The true joy of Victor's heart was his family and the lasting friendships he made. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Julie Padilla and life partner Bridget, his son, Anthony Padilla, his brothers, Martin and wife Marla, Rudy and wife Juanita, Danny, and his sisters, Sunny, Angela, and Linda. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carole of 40 years, his parents, brothers, Eugene and Henry, and his sister Lupe. A FATHER'S STRENGTH IS DEEPLY ROOTED IN THOSE THINGS THAT LAST- LOVE OF FAMILY, HONOR AND RESPONSIBILITY, KINDNESS, AND A GIVING HEART Victor's burial and final resting place will be at Riverside National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





