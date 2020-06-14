DAVIS, VIRGINIA 1925 - 2020 After 95 wonderful years, Virginia Davis peacefully passed away on May 29, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Newport Beach, after living in La Canada and Altadena for many years. She was high school valedictorian, a proud UCLA graduate, a caring school teacher, and a voracious reader. But she was most proud of being the cherished wife of the late Allen Davis for 64 years and the beloved matriarch to their family including two children, Ellen (Davis) Rudzik and Ken Davis; four grandchildren, Stacy Rudzik, Robyn (Rudzik) Valdivia, Chris Davis and Philip Davis; and five great-grandchildren. Thanks to her sharp intellect, boundless curiosity, and wry sense of humor, she was blessed to have many friends throughout her long and productive life. She also loved gardening, Jeopardy, and spirited discussions about current events. She was never afraid to speak her mind but those words were always backed with love and respect. She is dearly missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store