02/02/1930 - 01/09/2020 Mr. Vito Frankini, 89, born on February 2, 1930, in Flushing, NY, passed away January 9, 2020. He resided in Arcadia, CA at the time of his passing. A vigil service will be held from 5:30 9:00PM on Thursday, January 16, at Douglass & Zook Mortuary, 600 E. Foothill Blvd., in Monrovia, CA. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 17, at Annunciation Catholic Church, 1307 E. Longden Ave, in Arcadia, CA. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Rosemead, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services, Monrovia, California.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 14, 2020