Jorgensen, Walter Ernest age 98, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Bradbury, CA. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and grew up in San Pedro, CA, parents, Christine Stoffersen and Alfred Wilhelm "Cap" Jorgensen. His father left Copenhagen, Denmark at age 15 to go to sea, becoming a sea captain and later a Los Angeles Harbor pilot. Dad attended San Pedro High School and Occidental College. He graduated at age 19 from Marine Corps platoon leaders school and in 1941 was called into active duty. He truly was part of "The Greatest Generation", braving 4 Pacific operations; Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan and Okinawa. He was awarded the Bronze Star (Saipan), Purple Heart (Okinawa) and 2 Presidential Citations (Guadalcanal & Saipan). He attained the rank of Lt. Colonel. When asked about his experiences during the war, he would only say, "I was just doing my job". He raised his family in the Pasadena/S. Pasadena area where he was active in community service, Chandler School (Trustee), Occidental College Alumni Assn. (Director). With his family he enjoyed the social activities of the Valley Hunt Club and Los Angeles Yacht Club (Director) He was also a director of the Defense Orientation Conference Assn., Washington D.C. He owned many boats and instilled a love of the sea in his children and grandchildren. Dad was an entrepreneur and enjoyed the challenges and rewards involved during the operation of 5 businesses, two of which remain family run and owned. He was married to Jane Hayward Jorgensen (deceased) for 67 years with whom he raised 3 children; W. Thomas Jorgensen (Dixie) Andrea J. Jorgensen and A. Douglas Jorgensen (Margaret). He leaves 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He and Jane enjoyed traveling the world and many LAYC cruises with friends. In his twilight years, he met his loving companion Mary Ann Prelock who introduced him to luxury cruising! They enjoyed their "third act" together and put into action dad's saying of "If not now..when?" There will be a celebration of life in late September. Donations can be made in his name to the Huntington Hospital, Pasadena CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 2, 2019